Tariq Mahmood appointed PIO

Islamabad: Tariq Mahmood, a distinguished senior officer within the Information Group, has assumed the position of Executive Director General/PIO, marking a significant development in his career. The official announcement of his appointment has been made through a recently issued notification.

Having previously shouldered the responsibilities of the Prinicple Information Officer (PIO) on an interim basis, Tariq Mahmood’s elevation to the permanent role underscores his valuable contributions and expertise in the field. Holding the rank of BPS 21 officer, his wealth of experience and commitment to the Information Group’s mission are evident in his professional journey.

Tariq Mahmood’s academic prowess is also noteworthy, having earned a PhD degree, further enhancing his capabilities to lead and navigate the challenges in his new role.