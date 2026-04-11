Tarar welcomes foreign journalists, ensures one-roof facilities

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced on Saturday that comprehensive facilities were being ensured at the Jinnah Convention Center for seamless coverage of the historic Islamabad peace talks.

The minister, while talking to the media, said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had already announced that the journalists from the United States and Iran arriving in Islamabad for coverage of the peace talks would be granted visa-on-arrival.

More than 50 journalists from around the world have arrived in Islamabad, the minister said, adding that journalists from China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Germany, South Korea and others had already submitted applications for a visa to cover such a significant event.

Welcoming the foreign journalists in Islamabad, he said the government’s primary goal is to provide all necessary facilities under one roof so that the journalists could perform their duties with maximum efficiency. The media center established at the Jinnah Convention center has been equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, modern computing workstations, and advanced printing facilities to ensure that technical barriers do not hinder global reporting, he noted.

The minister said red zone is located in close proximity to the Jinnah Convention center which provides easy access to key event venues for comprehensive coverage of the peace talks.