The minister emphasized the role of culture, arts, and heritage in bringing people together, noting that cultural connections between Pakistan and Portugal predate formal diplomatic relations

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar lauded the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Portugal while addressing the inauguration of an exhibition and concert at Islamabad Serena Hotel, held to commemorate 77 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Welcoming Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan , and senior Foreign Office officials, Tarar described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral relations. He said the presence of the Portuguese delegation reflected the strong ties and mutual respect shared by the two nations.

The minister emphasized the role of culture, arts, and heritage in bringing people together, noting that cultural connections between Pakistan and Portugal predate formal diplomatic relations. Tarar praised the depiction of the subcontinent’s culture, music, nature, and especially the Indus River, which he described as an integral part of Pakistan’s identity.

Expressing optimism about future cooperation, Tarar said the Portuguese foreign minister’s visit would further strengthen bilateral friendship and open new avenues for collaboration. He also conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan for Portugal’s continued engagement.

The minister thanked the Portuguese Embassy and event organizers for arranging the exhibition and concert, calling them a fitting tribute to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Portugal.