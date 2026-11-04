Tarar says no one above law in One Constitution Avenue case, bonafide investors to be protected

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (DNA):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the government would ensure equal application of law in the One Constitution Avenue project, making it clear that neither influential individuals nor wealthy people would be allowed to escape accountability.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had consistently maintained that there could be no discrimination between the rich and the poor in the same city.

The minister said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to examine irregularities in the One Constitution Avenue project, had identified shortcomings in the process dating back to the mid-2000s and also pointed out the officials involved at the time of the award of the contract.

He said the JIT had conducted a fair investigation, identified the offences and those responsible, and recommended that the matter be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation.

Tarar said the government was equally committed to protecting bona fide investors who had purchased apartments in the project with their hard-earned money without knowledge of the alleged irregularities.

He said the JIT had also recommended safeguarding the interests of genuine investors, including those residing in Pakistan and abroad, and ensuring appropriate compensation for their investments in view of the proposed re-tendering and redesigning of the project.

The minister said the government would ensure that ordinary citizens were not subjected to anti-encroachment measures while influential individuals were allowed to bypass the law.

He said the NAB investigation would be conducted strictly on merit and expedited, with a target of completion within three months, followed by the initiation of the trial process.

Referring to the JIT report, Tarar said it had been appreciated during the federal cabinet meeting, where members endorsed its findings.

He also said that certain aspects concerning alleged facilitation from some judicial circles during the matter had been discussed in the cabinet, adding that the relevant issues would be examined through the appropriate process.

The information minister said the government’s approach reflected its commitment to equality before the law and public interest, adding that recent measures in the LPG and petroleum sectors were also aimed at providing relief to the people.