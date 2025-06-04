Tarar says India has institutionalized terrorism

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has stated that India has institutionalized terrorism as a tool of foreign policy.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said India has engaged in state-sponsored terrorism not only in Pakistan but has also targeted minorities, especially Sikhs, across the globe.

The Minister further said Indian proxies were responsible for the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and that India had attempted to target Sikh activists in Australia and the United States. He said India is involved in state-sponsored terrorism and transnational aggression worldwide.

The Minister asserted that India has a history of fueling terrorism in Pakistan, referencing its support for the Mukti Bahini in the former East Pakistan in 1971. He said India continues to foment and facilitate terrorism through its proxies, such as Finta al-Hindustan, in Balochistan. He highlighted the arrest of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving officer of the Indian Navy, in Balochistan, stating that Jadhav had confessed to carrying out terrorist activities in the province.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that Balochistan is Pakistan’s lifeline and assured that the state will safeguard peace, development, and prosperity in the province by defeating Indian-backed proxies. He said Pakistan has defeated India both in conventional warfare and on diplomatic and narrative fronts.

The Minister also commended Pakistani media for upholding responsible journalism and successfully countering Indian disinformation campaign. He praised the Pakistani media for effectively challenging false narratives propagated by Indian outlets and presenting the truth to the world.