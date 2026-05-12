Tarar says, govt lifts ad ban on Suno News after agreement

ISLAMABAD, 12 MAY (DNA) — Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the restriction on advertisements for Suno News had been lifted after the channel started implementing agreed measures regarding payment of dues to terminated employees, reinstatement of lower-level staff and protection of workers’ rights.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Suno News, in which matters relating to the rights of media workers, issues being faced by television channels and the termination of employees were discussed in detail. Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the termination of 114 employees. It was agreed that the dues of the terminated employees would be paid immediately. The meeting also decided that no further reduction would be made in employees’ salaries and no additional workers would be laid off.

It was further decided that lower-level employees, including drivers and technical staff, would be reinstated to their jobs. Attaullah Tarar said every possible effort would be made to arrange alternative employment opportunities for other terminated employees. He said journalists’ and media workers’ rights protection was the government’s top priority.

The minister said the government would work together with media organisations facing financial or administrative issues to resolve their matters. Attaullah Tarar said the rights of workers would be protected at all costs. Meanwhile, the management of Aaj News also contacted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and both sides agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday. — DNA