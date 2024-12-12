Tarar reaches Istanbul to represent Pakistan in Stratcom Summit

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye on a three-day visit.

He will represent Pakistan at Stratcom Summit 2024 being held in Istanbul.

During his stay in Istanbul, the minister for information will meet the Head of Media and Communications of Turkish Presidency, Prof. Fahrettin Altun.

He will also visit TRT World Headquarters and Albayrak Media Group.

During his visit, the federal minister will also hold meetings with DG International Broadcast and CEO Albayrak Media Group.