Tarar mourns demise of former President NPC Shakeel Anjum’s spouse

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP/DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed profound grief over the passing of the wife of former National Press Club (NPC) President Shakeel Anjum.

In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

He described the demise as an irreparable loss and affirmed his solidarity with Shakeel Anjum and his family in this hour of sorrow.

Tarar prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and bless the family with patience and fortitude to bear the loss.