Tarar hails successful conclusion of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday termed the conclusion of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 a significant step towards unlocking the country’s mineral potential and promoting domestic value addition.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, had concluded the forum, which brought together participants from more than 60 countries.

He said the forum witnessed major investment announcements and 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

The launch of the National Minerals Data Centre and the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) GeoPortal also marked an important milestone towards harnessing the country’s mineral resources and encouraging investment in the sector.

Expressing optimism about the country’s future, the minister said, “The future is bright, InshaAllah.”