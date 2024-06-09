Tarar grieves over demise of senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 09 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Radio Pakistan’s senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar.

In a condolence message, the minister said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Taskeen Zafar. Taskeen Zafar was a talented and experienced newscaster and her demise was loss of not only Radio Pakistan but also to the media industry, he maintained.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Taskeen Zafar, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. — DNA