Sunday, September 7, 2025
Main Menu

Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal

| September 7, 2025
Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday telephoned senior journalist Ulfat Mughal to  express his grief over the death of his mother.

In a statement, the minister for information said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Ulfat Mughal’s mother.

He said that the mother was a priceless relationship and the vacuum created by her demise can never be filled.

Tarar said he shared the grief of the bereaved family equally.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal

Tarar grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Ulfat Mughal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday telephonedRead More

President Zardari urges preparedness ahead of heavy rains in Sindh

President Zardari urges preparedness ahead of heavy rains in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 /DNA/ – President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has called on allRead More

Comments are Closed