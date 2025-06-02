Tarar greets Italy on Republic Day

Says Pakistan greatly valued ties with Rome

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has extended warm felicitations to the people and government of Italy on the occasion of Italy’s Republic Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to its longstanding and friendly ties with Italy.

In a message celebrating the National Day of Italy, Minister Tarar emphasized the importance of the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting the steady and fruitful cooperation in diverse areas such as trade, investment, security, and regional stability.

“Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Italy. Our ties are marked by mutual respect, shared goals, and a common vision for regional peace and development,” he said.

The minister lauded Italy’s growing role as a key partner in Pakistan’s development and economic progress, pointing out the current volume of bilateral trade stands at approximately USD 1 billion. He highlighted the presence of a number of leading Italian companies operating in Pakistan, contributing positively to economic growth, technology transfer, and employment.

Minister Tarar also acknowledged the significance of high-level engagements between the two countries. He termed the recent visit of the Italian Minister to Pakistan as an important step in strengthening mutual understanding and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

He further emphasized the role of continuous dialogue between Islamabad and Rome in maintaining a robust and forward-looking relationship. “Both nations are committed to deepening bilateral dialogue at political, economic, and cultural levels,” he added.

Appreciating the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Italy, the minister said the community serves as a strong bridge between the two nations. He also commended the efforts of the Pakistani Ambassador to Italy for promoting bilateral ties and working diligently to enhance the image and interests of Pakistan in Italy.

“On this important day for the Italian people, we extend our best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and progress. We look forward to further strengthening our friendly relations and cooperation in the years ahead,” said Minister Tarar in his concluding remarks.=DNA