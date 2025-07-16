Tarar calls for raising awareness against patriarchy via social media

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that social media should be used to raise awareness against the patriarchal system, rather than for spreading misinformation or political propaganda.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Tarar addressed the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) amendments, stating: “The purpose of the PECA amendments and the establishment of a new national agency is to prevent crime. These new laws are not intended to suppress freedom of expression in any way.”

He added, “In the best democracies, there is a system of punishment and reward. The aim of this legislation is to make the digital world safer for women and other vulnerable groups.”

Tarar stressed that political parties must play a leading role in this process. “There is gender discrimination in our society. The patriarchal system continues to pose challenges for women,” he noted.

Highlighting the influence of digital platforms, he said, “Social media accounts related to fashion or entertainment attract millions of followers. Social issues must also be brought to the forefront under a new system. The need of the hour is to use social media for positive and constructive objectives.”

He observed that the number of social media users has grown significantly, adding, “All political parties are responsible for the irresponsible use of social media.”

Citing a report by the World Economic Forum, Tarar said: “The misuse of social media is one of the greatest threats of our time. The spread of fake news and propaganda poses serious risks. Traditional media still has certain rules and regulations, but these are lacking in the digital space.”

“Print media has transitioned into electronic media and now into digital media. The absence of clear rules for social and digital media has caused significant harm,” he added.

“Digital media has developed autonomously, leading to various challenges. The government has enacted legislation to regulate this space. When crimes moved into the digital realm, there were no proper regulations. Anyone can easily incite violence online,” he said.

“A system of checks and balances on social media is essential,” he added.

Separately, a delegation from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), and parliamentary reporters met with Tarar.

During the meeting, Tarar pledged to ensure the dignity, freedom, and professional security of journalists at all levels. “We will provide full cooperation and protection to journalists in the performance of their duties,” he said.

He added, “The government considers independent journalism a pillar of social progress and remains committed to defending it.”

Also present at the meeting was Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, among others.

Meanwhile, Tarar expressed concern over an incident involving RIUJ President Tariq Virk and vowed to resolve the issue.