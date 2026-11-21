ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) and presidential candidate for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has said that, following victory in the FPCCI elections, practical measures will be taken to address the issues faced by traders and industrialists, promote business activities, accelerate industrial growth, and improve the national economy while fulfilling the trust placed in the group by the business community.

He said that the top priority would be to effectively resolve the challenges confronting the business community and establish strong coordination between the government and the business sector. He added that UBG has always stood at the forefront of protecting the rights and interests of the business community and would continue to utilize all its resources to meet the expectations of traders and industrialists.

He was speaking to business leaders at Islamabad Airport and later in Mardan during his visit on the previous day.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad Airport, leaders of the Attock Chamber of Commerce, Mirza Abdul Rehman and Shahid Zaman, along with their members, warmly welcomed him and assured him of their full support and cooperation in the upcoming FPCCI elections.

Later, S.M. Tanveer arrived in Mardan with his delegation, where Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Executive Committee Member of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation.

The delegation included UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President candidate Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Jawad Kazmi, Jabbar Khan, Hammad Kazmi, Tariq Mahmood, and Mian Zahid Hussain.

The gathering was also attended by Masood-ur-Rehman, Group Leader of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ehsan Bacha, Group Leader of the Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry; and Amberin Hoti, Group Leader of the Mardan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Representatives of all major trade bodies in Mardan, various business associations, the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the local business community participated in the event in large numbers.

Participants expressed their full confidence in S.M. Tanveer’s leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting unity and mutual cooperation within the business community and working collectively to resolve the issues faced by traders and industrialists.

The chamber leadership and business community accorded him a warm welcome, presented him with traditional garlands, and expressed their best wishes while announcing their full support for his presidential candidacy.

Expressing gratitude for the confidence and affection shown by the chamber leadership and business community, S.M. Tanveer said that the support extended by chambers and business organizations across the country was both an honour and a significant responsibility.

He pledged that, if elected, he would take all chambers along and work collectively to address the challenges faced by small traders, industrialists, and exporters. He further assured that their concerns would be highlighted on a priority basis and that every possible effort would be made to secure practical solutions.=DNA

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