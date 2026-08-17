Tamgha-e-Imtiaz nomination an honour for entire business community: Atif Ikram Sheikh

ICCI acting President leads business delegation to congratulate Atif Ikram Sheikh on national honour

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh, while addressing a large visiting delegation of traders and industrialists headed by Acting President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Irfan Chaudhry, said his nomination for the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was not merely a personal honour but a recognition of Pakistan’s entire business community. He said the distinction was particularly significant for Islamabad’s traders, industrialists and entrepreneurs, who had played an increasingly important role in the country’s economic development.



Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the leadership, of ICCI, IIA and the business community for visiting him to share their happiness on the national recognition. He said the presence of such a large delegation reflected the affection, solidarity and collective spirit of the business community, adding that he considered the honour a source of renewed responsibility to work even harder for Pakistan’s economic and commercial interests.



He said the nomination had been made possible through the support and confidence of his colleagues, chambers, trade associations and the business community across Pakistan. “This honour belongs to all those who stood by me, supported me and encouraged me throughout my journey,” he said, adding that the recognition had further strengthened his resolve to serve the business community with greater commitment.



Acting President ICCI Irfan Chaudhry congratulated Atif Ikram Sheikh on behalf of the Islamabad Chamber and the wider business community, saying that his nomination for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was a matter of pride for traders and industrialists across the country. He appreciated his services for the business community and said the national recognition was a befitting acknowledgement of his efforts and leadership.



Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq said Atif Ikram Sheikh had rendered valuable services for Pakistan’s business community and the national economy. He said his nomination for a prestigious national honour was a proud moment for Islamabad and reflected the growing recognition of the contribution being made by the private sector to Pakistan’s economic development.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said the nomination was an acknowledgement of Atif Ikram Sheikh’s continued services for the business community and the national economy. He said Atif Ikram Sheikh had effectively projected the concerns and aspirations of Pakistan’s business community at national and international forums and had emerged as a strong voice for traders and industrialists.



President Islamabad Industrial Association Omais Khattak said his nomination was not only a personal achievement but an honour for the entire business community, particularly Islamabad, and expressed the hope that he would continue his efforts for economic development, export promotion, investment and the strengthening of Pakistan’s private sector.

The visiting delegation, comprising prominent business leaders, traders and industrialists including Zubair Ahmed Malik, Abdul Rauf Allam, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Waheed ud din, Khalid Javaid, Mian Shaukat Masood, Sheikh Aamir Waheed, Ms.Shumila, Zakira Zia, Shahban Khalid, Basir Dawood, Shakil Munir, Batif Fareed, Chaudhry Mukhtar, Mirza Mohammad Ali, Sanaullah Khan, Ms. Fatima Azim, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, expressed its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Atif Ikram Sheikh. Those present also included Karim Aziz Malik, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Rohail Anwar Butt, Waseem Chaudhry, Zulqurnain Abbasi and many other.