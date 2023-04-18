Talks with the PTI: PDM parties fail to evolve a consensus

PPP in favour of talks, JUI, Bugti say Imran Khan is not reliable

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties failed to evolve a consensus whether to hold talks with the PTI or not during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday.

According to sources, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari categorically stated that PPP was a democratic party and thus believed in talks with all political players. He added, the country was passing through a difficult phase that required all political forces to join hands in order to rid the country out of crises. Bilawal further said his party was ready for talks with all parties including the PTI provided the PTI leadership shows maturity and seriousness. Bilawal was supported by Khalid Magsi and Moshin Dawar. The JUI spearheaded by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman nevertheless seemed adamant with its stand of not undertaking any negotiations with Imran Khan. The JUI leadership was of the view that Imran Khan was not a serious person therefore there was no point in talking to him. Shazain Bugti also put his weight behind JUI and opposed any sort of negotiations with the PTI. It may be mentioned here that earlier today Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his office. Source privy to the meeting said that both leaders also discussed Punjab elections case being heard by the apex court. They also discussed the possibility of talks with the PTI and taking part in the All Parties Conference being convened by the Jamaat-e-Islami after Eid. The PDM however has not decided yet to take part in the APC or otherwise.