Standing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling their contributions “commendable”

Centreline Report

SWITZERLAND — Technical negotiations between the United States and Iran are moving forward with cautious optimism, as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar play a central role in facilitating dialogue.

Standing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling their contributions “commendable” and describing Munir as “an excellent military commander.” Vance added humorously: “There are two very important people in my life. An Indian, my wife, and a Pakistani, Field Marshal Munir.”

Vance emphasized that the ongoing technical negotiations mark a historic moment: “The technical negotiations may not solve every disagreement, but it will allow us to sit together as teams for the first time in history.” He expressed hope for “additional progress” in the coming hours and reiterated Washington’s desire for Iran to play a constructive role in regional peace efforts.

The U.S. vice president also voiced concern over Lebanon, noting that President Donald Trump is working to reduce tensions as Israel continues strikes against Hezbollah positions. “These kinds of ceasefires are always a little bit messy,” Vance said, but stressed that Trump remains committed to a “full regional ceasefire.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited President Trump’s leadership for making the talks possible, calling the moment “an important opportunity for global peace.” He highlighted Field Marshal Munir’s role in advancing negotiations, while Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also paid tribute to Pakistan’s leadership.