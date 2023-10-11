Taliban warn ‘Israel will be wiped off world map’

KABUL, OCT 11 – In a stern and ominous proclamation, a high-ranking Taliban official in Kabul has sent shivers across the world by asserting that Israel will soon be “erased from the world map.” Mohammad Qasim Khalid, speaking on Wednesday claimed that Israel, in its bid to eliminate Palestine from global geography, now stands at the precipice of being similarly wiped away.

Khalid’s message was conveyed during a gathering in Kabul. He told them, “Your adversaries are on a path to doom.” Khalid went on to predict that Israel’s fate would be sealed by the hands of Palestinians, heralding the long-anticipated “conquest of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.”

Highlighting the significance of Palestine as a concern for the entire Islamic world, Khalid emphasized the urgency of “liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem”. He called upon Islamic nations to unite in their support for Palestine.

The Taliban official further extended his assurance that both the Taliban and the people of Afghanistan stand unwaveringly beside the “oppressed people and mujahideen of Palestine”, expressing their unyielding solidarity.

In light of the recent clashes initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel, the Taliban reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian organization, underscoring the right of Palestinians to self-defense. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.