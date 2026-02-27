Taliban regime seeks dialogue after Pakistan inflicts heavy losses in border clashes

ISLAMAMABAD/KABUL, FEB 27: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Friday called for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the escalating conflict, even as Pakistani strikes hit the capital Kabul and the city of Kandahar, where Taliban leaders are based, inflicting heavy losses .

The dramatic escalation began when Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, dubbed Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, late Thursday night in response to alleged attacks by Afghan Taliban forces on multiple border posts . Pakistani warplanes bombed major Afghan cities including Kabul and Kandahar, with officials confirming strikes on Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia province, and Kandahar .

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared an “all-out confrontation” with the Taliban government, posting on social media: “Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you.