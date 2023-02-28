Taliban forces kill top ISKP commanders

KABUL: (DNA) Afghan Taliban said that their security forces killed two key Daesh or Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders in an overnight counterterrorism raid against their hideout in the capital, Kabul. Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the intelligence force conducted an operation on Daesh’s hideout in Kabul city, killing two key members of the group and capturing another one.

“One of the killed terrorists was Qari Fateh, known as the intelligence chief and a former minister of war of the IS-Khorasan province,” said Zabihullah Mujahid. The statement also said that Qari Fateh was the main mastermind for the Daesh or Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and was responsible for planning several attacks, including those on Russian, Pakistan, and Chinese diplomatic missions in Kabul. Qari Fateh previously served as Amir-al-Harb (military leader) for Khorasan, head of Kunar province, and head of the eastern zone.

Mujahid also confirmed the killing of Ijaz Amin Ahangar, also known as Abu Osman, the so-called first Amir of the Islamic state Hind province and a senior leader of the ISK in southern Afghanistan along with two others members of the group.

The statement further added that several other Daesh members, including foreign nationals, have been detained who planned deadly attacks in recent days. Since the return of the Taliban to power in the country, the IS-Khorasan group has been the main security challenge and adversary to the government.