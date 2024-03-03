Tajik President greets Shehbaz Sharif

DNA

DUSHANBE, the Founder of Peace and National unity, the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, dear Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, dear Shahboz Sharif, which reads:

“Your Excellency, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your election to the high post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I wish you, dear friend and brother, good health and new great successes in implementing your plans for the sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan, improving the well-being of the people of our friendly country, as well as strengthening its authority in the international arena. Tajikistan and Pakistan have long-standing traditions of friendly ties, mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust. It is gratifying that on the basis of these good traditions, the multifaceted cooperation between our countries is now steadily developing and enriched with new content. Underlining our continued interest in continuing the interstate dialogue, interaction and coordination with you in the fruitful promotion of this process, I am pleased to invite you to pay a visit to Tajikistan. I am confident that through further joint efforts we will strengthen and expand the long-term partnership of our countries for the benefit of our peoples.”