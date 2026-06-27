Tajik embassy in Pakistan marks National Unity Day

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan hosted a solemn event today to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the National Unity Day of the Republic of Tajikistan. The gathering was attended by Tajik compatriots residing in Pakistan, along with embassy staff and guests.

Opening the ceremony, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda, extended his congratulations to the participants on this significant national occasion and delivered a speech on the historical importance and enduring value of National Unity Day.

In his address, Ambassador Sharifzoda recalled that the signing of the General Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and National Accord on 27 June 1997 marked a turning point in the history of modern Tajik statehood. He emphasized that this milestone laid a solid foundation for the restoration of peace and stability, the strengthening of statehood, the fostering of national unity, and the country’s sustainable development.

The Ambassador particularly highlighted the historic role of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, in restoring peace, consolidating national unity, and advancing Tajikistan’s constructive development. He stressed that it was the Leader of the Nation’s wise leadership, strong political will, and consistent efforts that enabled Tajikistan to overcome the consequences of the civil war and set the country on a path of peace, stability, and sustainable growth.

Ambassador Sharifzoda noted that National Unity is one of the greatest achievements of Tajikistan’s independence and that preserving and strengthening it is the sacred duty of every citizen. He called upon Tajik compatriots living abroad to contribute to enhancing the country’s international image by demonstrating patriotism, respect for national values, and commitment to safeguarding the reputation of their homeland.

The Ambassador also drew attention to the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the resolution entitled “International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations (2027–2036)”, which was initiated by the Republic of Tajikistan. He emphasized that this new international initiative reflects the international community’s recognition of Tajikistan as a peace-loving nation and an active promoter of the global peace agenda. He underlined that Tajikistan’s unique experience in achieving peace and national unity serves as an important example not only for the country itself but also for the international community, while the country’s peace initiatives within the United Nations testify to its growing prestige and standing on the world stage.

Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador called on all participants to cherish peace and stability, strengthen national unity, uphold the values of statehood, and contribute to the continued development and prosperity of an independent Tajikistan.

The event continued with the screening of a documentary film dedicated to the history of peacebuilding in Tajikistan, the achievements of National Unity, and the role of the Leader of the Nation in consolidating peace and stability. The film attracted great interest among the participants and vividly illustrated the importance of preserving peace and national unity for the country’s continued development.

The cultural segment of the event was held in a warm atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, during which participants exchanged views on Tajikistan’s achievements during the years of independence and the significance of National Unity.

On the occasion of the celebration, the Embassy hosted guests with the traditional Tajik dastarkhan, offering a taste of the country’s rich culinary heritage.

The event concluded in a warm and cordial atmosphere, marked by a strong sense of patriotism and pride in the homeland.