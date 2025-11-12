Tajik defence chief lauds Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

RAWALPINDI, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Colonel General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdulrahim, Defence Minister of Tajikistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Both sides discussed wide range of matters of bilateral interest especially prevailing global and regional security environment. The dignitaries also reviewed measures aimed at further enhancing the scope and level of military cooperation between the two countries.

The Chairman JCSC highlighted that Pakistan and Tajikistan, as brotherly nations, remain constructively engaged in strengthening and expanding their defence relations and to promote peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism and achievements of the Pakistan Armed Forces in counterterrorism and peace efforts.

Earlier, a tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.