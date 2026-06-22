Tajik ambassador invites PAL Chairperson to Dushanbe Conference in 2026

ISLAMABAD, JUN 22 /DNA/ – Yusuf Sharifzoda, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, called on Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), at the Academy’s headquarters in Islamabad today. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Maruf Abdurahmon, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Tajikistan, and Dr. Bibi Ameena, Deputy Director of PAL.

The high-level discussion centered on enhancing literary, historical, cultural, and academic cooperation between the two brotherly nations. Both sides explored new avenues for mutual collaboration and deliberated on joint literary and research initiatives aimed at deepening the longstanding bonds between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

During the meeting, H.E. Mr. Yusuf Sharifzoda described Pakistan and Tajikistan as “one nation,” bound together by centuries-old cultural, intellectual, and civilizational ties. He emphasized that the shared cultural and historical heritage found in Pakistan is a common asset of both countries, and stressed the urgent need for joint efforts to preserve, promote, and transmit this legacy to future generations.

The Ambassador also expressed profound admiration for Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Poet-Philosopher of the East. He revealed that hundreds of people in Tajikistan have memorized Kulliyat-e-Iqbal, underscoring the exceptionally high spiritual and intellectual status Iqbal enjoys in the country. “Iqbal’s thought remains alive among the people of Tajikistan and continues to serve as a bridge strengthening the intellectual and cultural bonds between our two nations,” he remarked.

In a significant development, H.E. Mr. Yusuf Sharifzoda extended a special invitation to Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif to participate in an international conference scheduled to be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in October 2026. He expressed the hope that she would not only attend the conference but also present a scholarly paper on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif stated that Pakistan and Tajikistan must work together at literary and cultural levels to further strengthen their historical, cultural, and literary ties. She emphasized that the promotion of joint literary projects, translation initiatives, academic exchanges, and literary delegations is essential for building a better future and fostering intellectual and cultural harmony in the region.

The meeting also featured discussions on introducing the literary heritage of both countries to wider international audiences, promoting translation activities, undertaking collaborative research projects, and exploring new opportunities for literary and cultural cooperation. Both sides agreed that literature and culture play a vital role in strengthening people-to-people contacts and enhancing mutual understanding.

The meeting concluded in a warm and cordial atmosphere. As a gesture of goodwill, H.E. Mr. Yusuf Sharifzoda presented a commemorative gift from Tajikistan to Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif. In return, the Chairperson presented him with her own publications as well as selected publications of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, symbolizing the enduring literary and cultural partnership between the two countries.