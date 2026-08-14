Tajik Ambassador extends warm “Independence Day” greetings to Pakistani nation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (DNA): Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Yusuf Toir Sharifzoda, has extended heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Pakistan on the country’s 80th Independence Day, reaffirming Tajikistan’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

In his message, Ambassador Sharifzoda described it as a great honour to convey warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on its national day and expressed his best wishes for the country’s continued peace, prosperity and progress.

The ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted historical, civilizational and cultural links between Tajikistan and Pakistan, noting that the peoples of the two countries had maintained close and friendly relations for centuries.

He said Pakistan holds a special place in Tajikistan’s foreign relations, stressing that Dushanbe attaches great importance to the friendly ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Today, relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan are expanding in a spirit of mutual trust and understanding, with ample opportunities for their further development,” he said.

Ambassador Sharifzoda expressed confidence that bilateral relations and strategic partnership would continue to grow and contribute to the prosperity and interests of both nations.

He also emphasized the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, describing the existing relationship as a strong foundation for closer collaboration in the future.

Concluding his message, the Tajik ambassador extended his wishes for good health, happiness and continued success to the people of Pakistan.

“Happy Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan! Long live the friendship between Tajikistan and Pakistan!” he said.