TAI-PAN relaunches at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi

Karachi, AUG 15 /DNA/ – Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi, part of the largest chain of five-star hotels in Pakistan, announced the relaunching of its Chinese restaurant, Tai-Pan with refined and authentic flavours along with an enhanced ambiance.

The event was inaugurated by the honorable Consul General of China, Li Bijian. Among the attendees were diplomats, city elite, media personnel, along with top management of the organization.Serving traditional Chinese cuisine with an essence of the Canton and Shanghai provinces, Tai-Pan specialties are prepared using the four Chinese cooking methods: steaming, braising, baking and frying. Offering a classic ambience, Tai-Pan serves a myriad of meals to tantalise the tastebuds.Zhaokun Jiang, the new specialty chef at Tai-Pan, brings with him a unique set of skills for Chinese cuisine which comes from his diversified practical experience of working in China, UAE and Pakistan, enriching him with an exclusive blend of fusion and ethnic expertise. Tai-Pan is all set to serve its customers everyday for lunch between 12:30 – 03:30 pm and dinner between 19:00 – 23:00 pm.