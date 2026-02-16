T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Australia to seal Super Eight spot

PALLEKELE, FEB 16: Sri Lanka on Monday inflicted an eight-wicket defeat on Australia to seal Super Eight spot during the ongoing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier, fifties from Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head helped their team post a target of 182 runs against Sri Lanka in their group match of the T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After being sent in to bat, Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head gave their side a solid start, adding 111 runs for the opening partnership.

Marsh scored 54 off 27 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes before being trapped LBW by Dushan Hemantha. Head contributed 56 runs from 29 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell added 27 and 22 runs respectively, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to reach double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Dushan Hemantha took three wickets and Dushmantha claimed two. Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and Kamindu Mendis took one wicket each.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.