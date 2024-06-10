T20 WORLD CUP: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

New York, JUN 10: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs. Earlier South Africa set a 114-run target for Bangladesh in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Bangladesh were on top from the first over as Tanzim Hasan Sakib bamboozled the Proteas’ opening pair in his first two overs with Reeze Hendricks (0) and Quinton de Kock (18 off 11) returning to the pavilion early.

The next victim was no other than the Proteas’ skipper Aiden Markram as he was clean-bowled by Taskin Ahmed for just four runs in the fourth over. Bangladesh continued with their brilliant bowling as Tanzim Hasan struck once again and removed Tristan Stubbs for a duck.

It looked yet another collapse while batting first in New York but David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen formed a crucial 79-run partnership and helped their side reach a decent total.

Klaasen contributed valuable 46 runs before losing his wicket to Taskin while Miller departed for the pavilion after posting 29 runs as South Africa concluded their innings at 113/6 runs in the allocated overs.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan picked three wickets, Taskin got two while Rishad Hossain bagged one.

Earlier today, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Jaker Ali, 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman

It is worth mentioning that a win against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side would take Aiden Markram’s men to the Super 8 of the tournament with one match still to play as they have won two matches in the T20 World Cup so far.