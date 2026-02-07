T20 World Cup: Shepherd’s five-wicket haul seals West Indies win over Scotland

KOLKATA, FEB 7: Hat-trick star Romario Shepherd inspired West Indies to a convincing 35-run triumph over Scotland in the campaign opener of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday.

Scotland suffered an early blow when opener Michael Jones was dismissed for just one run off five deliveries by Jason Holder.

George Munsey and Brandon McMullen then attempted to steady the innings with a brief 30-run partnership, but their resistance was cut short when Shepherd removed McMullen for 14 off 12 balls, including a four and a six, leaving Scotland reeling at 31-2 in 4.3 overs.

Munsey followed soon after, departing for 19 off 15 balls, having struck three fours, with Shamar Joseph providing the breakthrough in the final over of the powerplay.

Skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce revived Scotland’s hopes with a solid 78-run stand, guiding the side past the 100-run mark.

However, Holder broke the partnership by dismissing Berrington for a brisk 42 off 24 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, reducing Scotland to 115-4 in 13.2 overs.

The momentum continued to swing West Indies’ way as Gudakesh Motie removed Bruce for 35 off 28 balls.

Shepherd then produced a sensational over, ripping through Scotland’s lower order with four wickets, including a hat-trick.

Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson fell in successive deliveries, while Safyaan Sharif was also dismissed as Shepherd completed a five-wicket haul.

Mark Watt was the final batter to fall, dismissed by Holder for 15 off 12 balls, which included two boundaries.

Batting first, West Indies got off to a strong start as openers Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope set the tone with a 50-run partnership, dominating Scotland’s bowling from the outset.

The stand was broken when Hope was dismissed for 19 off 22 balls, including two boundaries.

In the very next over, the Caribbean side lost their second wicket as King fell to Oliver Davidson after scoring 35 off 22 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell steadied the innings, but the momentum shifted when Powell was dismissed by Brad Currie after a quickfire 24 off 14 balls, including a four and two sixes, leaving the team at 139-3 in 15.3 overs.

Hetmyer continued in superb form, batting aggressively to reach his eighth T20I fifty, with support from Sherfane Rutherford at the other end.

However, Safyaan Sharif claimed the prized wicket of Hetmyer, who had scored a blistering 64 off 36 balls, hitting two fours and six sixes.

Rutherford followed soon after, dismissed for a crucial 26 off 13 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

West Indies wrapped up the innings with Romario Shepherd unbeaten on six off three followed by Matthew Forde with one off two deliveries as well.

Brad Currie spearheaded Scotland’s bowling attack, taking 2 wickets for 23 in 4 overs, while Safyaan Sharif, Oliver Davidson, and Michael Leask contributed with one wicket each.

Shepherd led the bowling attack with sheer pace, registering figures of 5/20 in three overs. Jason Holder claimed three wickets, while Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one wicket each.