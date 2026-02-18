T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan’s ton helps Pakistan hand Namibia 200-run target

COLOMBO, FEB 18: Sahibzada Farhan’s stunning century on Wednesday powered Pakistan to 199-3 setting a 200-run target against Namibia in crucial T20 World Cup group stage match being played at the SSC Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start, with openers Saim Ayub and Farhan scoring freely from the outset to provide an early advantage.

However, the 40-run opening stand was broken when Saim was dismissed by Jack Brassell for 14 off 12 balls, including two fours.

Captain Salman Ali Agha then joined Farhan and put together a 67-run partnership for the second wicket, easing the pressure and taking the team past the 100-run mark.

Farhan was in fine form, continuing to pile on crucial runs with boundaries, reaching his 10th T20I fifty.

The partnership was eventually broken as Brassell struck again, removing Agha for 38 off 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 107-2 in 12.1 overs.

Surprisingly, Babar Azam did not come in at number three; instead, Khawaja Nafay was sent to the crease.

However, his innings was brief, as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball five, which included one boundary, by captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Shadab Khan came to bat and initially struggled, but Farhan continued his sublime form, hitting boundaries and taking Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Farhan kept the momentum going, bringing up his maiden T20I century and joining Ahmed Shehzad as only the second Pakistani batter to score a ton in a T20 World Cup.

The duo added a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, with Shadab gaining momentum and piling on runs.

The innings concluded with Farhan unbeaten on 100 off 58 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, while Shadab finished on 36 off 22 balls, including one four and three sixes.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Jack Brassell.