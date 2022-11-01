T20 World Cup: Pak’s spot in semis depends on India, South Africa upsets

PERTH, NOV 1: Pakistan need to win all remaining matches and their next vital encounter is scheduled against confident South Africa on Thursday. Pakistan’s qualification hopes to the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup hang on to the upset of India and South Africa against weak sides.

