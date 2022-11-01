Tuesday, November 1, 2022
T20 World Cup: Pak’s spot in semis depends on India, South Africa upsets

| November 1, 2022

PERTH, NOV 1: Pakistan need to win all remaining matches and their next vital encounter is scheduled against confident South Africa on Thursday. Pakistan’s qualification hopes to the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup hang on to the upset of India and South Africa against weak sides.

Pakistan need to win all remaining matches and their next vital encounter is scheduled against confident South Africa on Thursday, but the Men In Green’s hopes of advancing to the semi-finals will be depended on India’s defeat against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

