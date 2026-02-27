T20 World Cup: England victory over New Zealand keeps Pakistan in semi-final race

COLOMBO, FEB 27: England defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the Super Eight thriller of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday, keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive to reach the semi-finals.

All-rounder Will Jacks’s swashbuckling cameo at the backend led England to a hard-earned victory over the Kiwis.

Set to chase a daunting 160-run target, the two-time champions amassed the target for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare, courtesy of a blazing partnership between Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.

England got off to a disastrous start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers, Phil Salt (two) and Jos Buttler (two), inside two overs with just two runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook launched a recovery as they put together 48 runs at a brisk pace.

Glenn Phillips broke the budding partnership on the first delivery of the eighth over by dismissing Brook, who made an anchoring 24-ball 26, comprising three fours and a six.

Bethell followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Rachin Ravindra after making 21 off 16 deliveries, courtesy of a sensational catch by Phillips in the deep, and England, as a result, were reduced to 58/4.

Tom Banton and Sam Curran then attempted to stabilise the innings by putting together 42 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Banton remained the top-scorer for England with a 24-ball 33, while Curran made a cautious 24 off 22 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 117/6, Jacks was joined by Rehan, and the duo turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting, putting together 44 runs off just 16 deliveries and led England to a sensational victory.

Jacks made an unbeaten 32 off just 18 deliveries, smashing four fours and a six, while Rehan scored 19 not out from seven balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

Rachin Ravindra was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Phillips could bag one apiece.

Opting to bat first, the Blackcaps could accumulate 159/7 in their 20 overs despite a flamboyant start.

New Zealand’s opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen put together a blazing 64-run partnership until Adil Rashid struck on the final delivery of the seventh over to give England a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the former, who made 35 off 25 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Allen followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Will Jacks, after scoring a 19-ball 29, comprising three sixes, resulting in New Zealand slipping to 66/2.

Following the back-to-back setback, Glenn Phillips walked out to bat at No.4 and took the reins of New Zealand’s batting expedition with a gutsy knock.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for the Blackcaps with a brisk 39 off 28 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six.

He also shared crucial partnerships with Rachin Ravindra (11) and Mark Chapman (15) until eventually falling victim to Will Jacks in the 18th over as New Zealand slipped to 135/6.

All-rounder Cole McConchie then added valuable runs at the backend with a 14-run cameo, coming off 12 deliveries and featured two fours.

For England, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks picked up two wickets each, while Liam Dawson chipped in with one scalp.