SZIA celebrates international day with cultural exhibits, diplomatic guests

ISLAMABAD, DEC 7 /DNA/ – The Sheikh Zayed International Academy (SZIA) marked International Day with colour and cultural vibrancy as students, parents and diplomats showcased traditions from around the world.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Salem Alzaabi, visited various country stalls and took particular interest in the items displayed at the Turkiye pavilion. Accompanied by the Principal of SZIA and other senior faculty members, the ambassador appreciated the cultural exhibits, traditional artefacts and cuisine presented by the Turkish community.

The event brought together diverse cultures represented by the academy’s multinational student body, offering a platform for cross-cultural exchange and global learning. Diplomats and guests lauded SZIA for promoting inclusivity and strengthening cultural understanding among students through such initiatives.