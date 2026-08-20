Syrian Foreign Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations, with a particular focus on enhancing mutual cooperation in trade, investment, and infrastructure development. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and expressed hope for continued peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance on the Syrian issue and acknowledged the country’s role in fostering regional dialogue. He also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sharif to visit Damascus, which was received positively.

The Syrian Foreign Minister is on an official visit to Pakistan aimed at deepening the historical ties between the two brotherly countries and exploring new avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

Senior Pakistani officials, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and other key members of the cabinet, were also present during the meeting.