Syed Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi joins PM’s Office Board of Investment

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 /DNA/ – The Federal Government has been pleased to appoint Syed Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi as a Member Prime Minister’s Office Board of Investment vide notification dated 8th of August 2023. As a member, Mr. Kazmi who also happens to be an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, will advise the Board of Investment on the relevant investment laws and policy matters.

The said appointment is for a period of two years. TheFederal Government has revised the composition of the Board of Investment and has appointed twelve members from the public sector and thirteen members from the private sector who enjoy good reputation, renowned integrity, expertise, experience and knowledge.