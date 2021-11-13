Switzerland, Pakistan: 11th round of Political Consultations to strengthen bilateral relations

Islamabad, NOV 13: Ambassador Raphael Nägeli, the Assistant State Secretary for Asia-Pacific of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, met with the Additional Secretary Europe, Dr. Muhammad Tariq at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, 12 November 2021 to hold the 11th round of bilateral Political Consultations between Switzerland and Pakistan.

In addition to bilateral political relations, the talks focused on economy, trade, cooperation in science, education, technology, security, migration as well as regional dynamics and multilateral issues.

Economic relations between Switzerland and Pakistan are a fundamental component of the bilateral ties. Both sides agreed that exhibitions and exchanges of business delegations can boost trade ties and investment between the two countries. Moreover, the respect, protection and promotion of human rights formed a substantial part of the political consultations.

The visiting Swiss delegation discussed regional dynamics and the current situation in Afghanistan with the Pakistani side. The delegates reaffirmed Switzerland’s continued support to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan. They also appreciated the assistance of the Pakistani government for the safe exit of Swiss nationals and Afghan nationals having a valid residence permit to Switzerland. The Pakistani side underscored the importance of continued and positive engagement of the international community to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The two sides also discussed climate change in the backdrop of the recently held COP 26 summit and highlighted their plans to cut carbon emissions to fulfil international obligations.

The Swiss delegation also paid courtesy calls to the Foreign Secretary, Mr. Sohail Mehmood, the Additional Secretary Asia Pacific, Mr. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC affairs, Mr. Khalid Mansoor, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

In addition, the Embassy of Switzerland in Islamabad invited experts from prominent think tanks to participate in a roundtable discussion on Pakistan-China relations.

During the political consultations, Ambassador Raphael Nägeli was accompanied by Switzerland’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Bénédict de Cerjat, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Alberto Groff, and Diplomatic Officer, Ms. Mirjam Eggli. To conclude the bilateral Political Consultations, both sides expressed their willingness to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged for strengthening relations between Pakistan and Switzerland.