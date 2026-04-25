Switzerland backs Moroccan autonomy initiative for Sahara dispute

BERN, APR 25 /DNA/ – Switzerland stated on Friday that it “considers the autonomy initiative” put forward by Morocco “as the most serious, credible, and pragmatic basis” for resolving the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communication adopted by Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor, Vice-President of the Swiss Confederation, and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, who is on a working visit to Bern.

In the same agreed-upon document, Switzerland “welcomes” the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, stating that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution.”

Switzerland also recalled its “support for the central role played by the United Nations as well as the efforts deployed by the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General.”

Switzerland’s reiterated support for the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco is part of the growing international consensus generated by the momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in favor of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and in support of the autonomy initiative.