Swiss ambassador-designate meets additional secretary Ayesha Ali

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador-designate of Switzerland, Stéphane Rey, paid a courtesy call on Additional Secretary Europe, Ambassador Ayesha Ali, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Switzerland and exchanged views on regional dynamics.

Discussions also focused on the upcoming Geneva AI Summit in 2027, the implementation of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on disaster risk reduction, and avenues for enhancing investment and trade between the two countries.

Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.