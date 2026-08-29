Swedish embassy relaunches Pakistan alumni network

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 (DNA): The Swedish Embassy in Pakistan hosted a special reception on Friday to reconnect and reactivate its alumni network, celebrating the enduring academic and cultural ties between Sweden and Pakistan.

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde and members of the diplomatic community welcomed Pakistani alumni who have studied in Sweden under various scholarship and exchange programs.

Speaking at the event, ambassador highlighted the role of alumni in strengthening Sweden–Pakistan cooperation in education, innovation, climate, and sustainable development. Ambassodor noted that alumni continue to serve as bridges between the two countries in academia, business, and public service.

The reception provided a platform for former students to reconnect, share experiences, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The Embassy encouraged all Pakistanis who have studied in Sweden to join the alumni network. Interested individuals have been asked to contact the Swedish Embassy through direct message for registration and future engagement activities.

The event concluded with a message of continued partnership, with the theme: “Reconnecting, Collaborating & Celebrating Impact.”=DNA