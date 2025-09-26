Sweden, Pakistan convene first textile matchmaking event in Karachi

KARACHI, SEP 25 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad, in collaboration with the export promotion agency Business Sweden, successfully hosted the very first matchmaking event under the Sustainable Textile Platform (STP) by Sweden in Karachi today. The event brought together Swedish companies, Nordic green-tech innovators, Swedish academia, and key stakeholders from Pakistan’s textile sector, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing for a more sustainable industry.

A delegation of Swedish and Nordic participants attended (see complete list below), including the platform’s partner companies H&M, IKEA, and Atlas Copco, as well as leading technology solution providers and academic representatives.The delegation brought expertise in automation, electrification, renewable energy, water technology, sustainable materials, and innovative production processes, which are the key areas critical to Pakistan’s textile transformation. By combining the global leadership of Swedish brands with cutting-edge solutions from technology innovators, the Sustainable Textile Platform is creating unique opportunities for collaboration and long-term sustainability.

The Sustainable Textile Platform, launched in Pakistan in 2024, aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices and a green transition of the textile sector by connecting Swedish expertise with Pakistan’s textile industry. The platform focuses on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and water treatment, addressing key challenges of the industry while promoting innovation and competitiveness.

The event was structured in two sessions.The first half of the day featured presentations from Swedish brands, technology providers, and academia, showcasing innovative solutions and research-based insights for sustainability. The second half of the day focused on matchmaking, providing an opportunity for local textile suppliers to engage directly with incoming Nordic technology solution providers, explore partnerships, and discuss potential collaborations.

Sweden has long been a global leader in sustainability, and its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s green transition was reaffirmed by H.E. Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, she said:

“We are delighted to see such active engagement from both Swedish and Pakistani stakeholders at this very first matchmaking event. By bringing together companies, innovators, and academia, the Sustainable Textile Platform creates new opportunities for collaboration, helping Pakistan’s textile sector transition towards greener, more competitive practices while strengthening our trade partnership.”

Mr. Emil Akander, Vice President, Region APAC, Singapore, Business Swedemhighlighted the role of Swedish companies in driving the green transition and advancing exchange of knowledge and expertise with Pakistan’s textile sector.Hecommented:

“This event highlights the growing interest in sustainable solutions within Pakistan’s textile sector. Swedish companies bring innovative technologies and climate-smart solutions, and the platform provides an excellent opportunity for exchange of knowledge and expertise with local manufacturers. The connections made today lay the foundation for long-term collaboration, innovation, and positive impact.”

The Sustainable Textile Platform by Sweden in Pakistanis a collaborative effort for ideas, innovation, and collaboration. By connecting Swedish expertise with Pakistan’s textile industry, it aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices, inspire new partnerships, and unlock opportunities for a greener, more competitive future. This event was just the beginning of a journey that promises lasting impact for the textile industry and for the shared commitment of Sweden and Pakistanfor a sustainable and green future.