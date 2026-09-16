Sweden expels Iran embassy employee, summons ambassador: Govt

STOCKHOLM, SEP 16: Sweden said Wednesday it had expelled an Iranian embassy employee and summoned the country’s ambassador, accusing Tehran of making threats against Jewish and Israeli interests in Sweden.

“We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden, targeting both individuals who oppose the Iranian regime and various Jewish and Israeli interests in our country,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said in a statement to AFP.

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“This has, among other things, been done by making use of criminal networks.”

The Iranian embassy did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for a comment.

The Swedish Security Service (Sapo) has previously accused Iran of recruiting members of local criminal gangs to commit “acts of violence” against Israeli and other interests in Sweden — a claim Iran has denied.

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard meanwhile said the embassy employee was asked to leave over “activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

She did not provide any details on what those activities were, but said the decision had been taken “to protect our citizens and other Swedish interests.”