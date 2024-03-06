Suriya Bibi records optimism for CPEC’s contribution to economic prosperity in KP

PESHAWAR, MAR 6 /DNA/ – The member of the provincial assembly elected on the general seat from Chitral and the first ever female deputy speaker in the history of the provincial assembly Suriya Bibi, has said that Pakistan-China friendship will become stronger and more stable with the passage of time, we believe that CPEC is a plan for the economic development of Pakistan, he expressed these views during a visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar and addressing the ceremony of awarding certificates to language learners. Suriya Bibi visited various galleries of the state of the art China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded her comments in the guest book.

She said that China has helped Pakistan in every difficult time and now the CPEC project will play its role in the economic development of Pakistan, however, he emphasized that the backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also be given a share in the CPEC, especially Chitral should also be considered in the CPEC. She hoped that CPEC would usher in a new era of prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Suriya Bibi also described Chinese language as important for the future and said that it is the need of the hour to learn Chinese language so that learners can get job opportunities in the ongoing projects of Chinese investors in Pakistan. Deputy Speakers said that with the establishment of Rashkai Economic Zone, more than two hundred thousand jobs will also be created which can be benefited .Suriya Bibi further said that the China Window is a wonderful center of friendship not only for the people of Peshawar but also for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is also playing a significant role to strenghern the friendship between the two countries. Later she distributed certificates among the students of the Chinese language learning course. Earlier in his speech at the ceremony, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik said that after the general elections, the government’s focus should be on economic development so that production can increase and People get jobs. He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has also indicated in his first speech on the floor of the assembly to take all possible steps to improve the economy, after which he hopes that the industrial sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And agricultural development will start very soon.