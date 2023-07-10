Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry’s plea seeking ban on PTI

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10: The Supreme Court registrar’s office on Monday returned Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry’s petition seeking a ban on the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The registrar’s office raised various objections to the plea filed by Chaudhry, once a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Chaudhry had thrown his weight behind Jahangir Khan Tareen and resigned as special adviser to the Punjab chief minister in August 2021 after he was asked to clarify his position on whether he stands with Tareen or the party. He had made the decision when differences start emerging between Khan and Tareen in connection with a high-profile sugar scam.

In its objections, the registrar’s office stated that the requirements of Article 184(3) of the Constitution were not fulfilled while filing the petition.

It is not clear in the plea how the imposition of a ban on the party comes under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, the office added.

The registrar’s office further said that the plea does not explain how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest.

In addition to this, the apex court stated that the IPP’s leader, who is also the adviser to the prime minister on sports and tourism, did not approach the relevant forum ahead of filling the petition.

Under Article 248 of the Constitution, the prime minister and the defence minister cannot be made a party in the case, the registrar’s office added.

‘Plan afoot to ban PTI’

In view of the government’s move to try May 9 rioters in military and anti-terrorism courts, Imran Khan last month accused that efforts were being made to “impose a ban” on his party in the country.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with CNN. “In order to keep me out [of politics], the entire democratic system is being dismantled,” said the former prime minister — who was ousted from office via a vote o no-confidence in April last year.

‘No other option but to impose ban on PTI’

It is pertinent to mention here that, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on May 13 had said that there was no other option but to impose a ban on the PTI following three-day-long violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Khan on May 9.

The violent protests were triggered almost across the country after the PTI chairman was arrested in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case which led to the deaths of at least 8 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including – Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 “Black Day” and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.

In addition to this, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also urged the government to deal with the PTI as a terrorist organisation.

In a hard-hitting press conference in Lahore on March 17, the PML-N leader lashed out at the former premier for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence, saying Khan announced a “revolt against the state institutions”. She also called for banning the party.