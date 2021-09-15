Supreme Court Bar Association Elections To Be Held On Oct 28

ISLAMABAD : The elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will be held on October 28 as a schedule of the polls was issued.

The announcement of the SCBA elections will be made on November 3 and charge handover on November 3.

According to the schedule, the lawyers could receive the memberships by September 17, whereas, the objections will be heard on September 18 and decisions on the objections will be announced on September 24.

The final list of voters for SCBA elections will be issued on September 25 and the candidates will submit their nomination papers from September 27 to October 2.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised from October 5 to October 10 and the initial list of the candidates will be issued on October 8 and objections will be accepted on October 9.

The decisions regarding the objections will be announced on October 15 and the candidates could take back the nomination papers on October 16.

The final list of candidates for SCBA polls will be issued on October 18 and the polling will be held on October 28.