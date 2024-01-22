Sun Weidong, COAS meet to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and China are all weather strategic partners. He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for CPEC projects.

COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm remarks and said that relations between Pakistan and China are founded on a common understanding of regional peace, stability and prosperity for the people of both countries.