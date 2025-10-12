Sultan of Johor Cup: Great Britain outclasses Pakistan with 5–1 victory

JOHOR BAHRU, OCT 12 /DNA/ — In the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 being held in Johor, Malaysia, Great Britain defeated Pakistan by 5–1 in their match.

Pakistan started the game with an impressive performance but, unfortunately, missed several clear goal opportunities. On the other hand, Great Britain outplayed Pakistan, scoring five goals to Pakistan’s one. For Great Britain, Jonny and Henry scored two goals each, while Caddy scored one. Pakistan only goal came from Muhammad Sufyan Khan through a penalty corner.

The Pakistan Junior Hockey Team will play its third match against traditional rivals India on October 14, fourth match against New Zealand on October 15, and fifth match against Australia on October 17.