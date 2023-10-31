Sultah Johar Hockey Cup: Pakistan to face Australia in Semi Final

DNA

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia concluded the group stage of Sultan of Johor Cup hockey with a 2-3 defeat to Pakistan in Johor Baru on Tuesday. Pakistan will now face Australia in the Semi Final which shall be played on Friday, November 3. Match will start at 3 pm PST.

Pakistan started aggressively by taking a 3-0 lead in the first half through Abuzar (13th-minute field goal), Ahmad Arbaz (21st-minute penalty corner) and Mohd Khan (24th-minute PC) strikes.

The Young Tigers showed stronger resistance in the second half, where Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi opened the scoring through a 47th-minute PC.

Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel scored Malaysia’s first field goal of the tournament when he struck in the 51st minute.