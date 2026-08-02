Suicide attack near Kabal Police Station in Swat: 7 martyred, 18 injured

SWAT, AUG 2 /DNA/ – A suicide attack carried out by terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Khawarij (outlawed group) occurred in front of the main gate of Kabal Police Station in District Swat on Sunday. The blast resulted in the martyrdom of 7 individuals, including police personnel and civilians, while 18 others sustained injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion was a suicide attack that also caused partial damage to the police station’s gate. The Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the site to ascertain the exact nature of the blast.

A heavy contingent of Swat Police, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan, is present at the scene. Operations have been initiated in the area to suppress and apprehend any possible facilitators involved in the attack.

The martyred and injured individuals have been shifted to the Central Hospital Swat for medical attention.

The head of the suicide bomber has been recovered from the site. Initial investigations indicate that the bomber was of Afghan nationality.

DPO Swat stated that an operation has been launched to arrest possible facilitators in the area, while the Bomb Disposal Squad is actively working to determine the nature of the explosion. He further vowed that all elements involved in the attack will be traced and brought to justice.