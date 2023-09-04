Sugar price hits Rs230 per kg in Chaman

CHAMAN, SEP 04 (DNA) — The price of 1kg of sugar has touched the highest Rs230 mark in Chaman, Balochistan. The price control committees and the district administration are nowhere to be seen amid the sale of sugar at such an exorbitant price.

There are no utility stores in Chaman, and sugar is not available at shops either. Citizens have demanded that the government take notice of the inflated sugar price. In Arifwala, the price of 1kg of sugar is ready to hit the Rs200 mark as sugar is being sold in the city at Rs185 which is beyond the purchasing power of the poor.

Citizens have demanded that the government tighten the noose around the sugar mafia. In Karachi, the sugar price fell by Rs2 per kg to Rs176 in the wholesale market. However, the retail price of 1kg of sugar is Rs190 in the city.

On the other hand, the monitoring of sugar mills of all politicians and businessmen including Sharif Family, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Haroon Akhtar and Makhdoom Umar Shehryar has started.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deployed monitoring teams to compile a record of the sales and stock of all sugar mills. The FBR monitoring teams will daily compile a record of sugar stocks, sales and sugar going out of the mills’ premises in all sugar mills.

The FBR teams will keep carrying out monitoring of the stocks and sales at the sugar mills for an indefinite period. A team has been deployed to monitor the production of sugar at Ramazan Sugar Mills, JDW, Abdullah Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

The FBR has also deployed a team to monitor the sales and stocks of sugar at Ashraf Sugar Mills, Chanar Sugar Mills and Ittehad Sugar Mills. The monitoring teams have also been deployed at Haq Bahu Sugar Mills, Hunza Sugar Mills, Hussain Sugar Mills, Indus Sugar Mills and Joharabad Sugar Mills.

The monitoring of JK Sugar Mills, Kashmir Sugar Mills, Layyah Sugar Mills, Makkah Sugar Mills, Moon Sugar Mills, Pattoki Sugar Mills, Rasool Nawaz Sugar Mills and Safeena Sugar Mills has also started.

The FBR teams have also been deployed at Seven Star Sugar Mills, Shah Taj Sugar Mills, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills, Shekhu Sugar Mills, SW Sugar Mills, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills, Two Star Sugar Mills and Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills. The FBR teams will compile data to prevent sales tax evasion. — DNA