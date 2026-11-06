Sudan’s Interior Minister calls on COAS Gen Asim Munir at GHQ

DNA

RAWALPINDI, Nov 6: Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, Minister of Interior of the Republic of the Sudan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed, according to a statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of security, counterterrorism, and institutional cooperation.

The visit underscores the growing engagement between Pakistan and Sudan and their shared resolve to deepen defence and security ties.